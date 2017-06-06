Davido links up with Popcaan for Video of “My Story” | BTS Photos – BellaNaija
DMW boss Davido landed in Jamaica yesterday for the video shoot of his international collaboration “My Story” with Jamaican superstar Popcaan. The video was shot yesterday and the “IF” crooner took to his Instagram stories to share photos from the shoot.
