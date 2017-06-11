Davido Pens Down Birthday Message To His Babymama, Sophia

Sophia Momodu, Davido’s babymama turned a year older and the ‘IF’ crooner dropped some birthday wishes for her. In a post on Snapchat he wrote; Sophia also celebrated her birthday by launching her own Youtube channel ‘The Sophia Momodu YouTube Channel“.

