Davido reveals he is not trying to make new babies – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Davido reveals he is not trying to make new babies
NAIJ.COM
Davido, a talented Nigerian singer, has released a new song titled 'Fall'. In response to this latest hit, the music star was asked to explain what a phrase from his song meant. Davido had apparently said something like 'banana fall on you' in his new …
Watch Davido Get Busy In New Video For "Fall"
Popcaan and Davido collab for summertime Snapchat song
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!