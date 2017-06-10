Davido shows off house he’s building for Utibe, the Akwa Ibom boy whose “IF” video caught the act’s attention ﻿

Coming after he tweeted ‘OBO gat you for life’, Davido has taken to his Instagram page and Twitter handle to show off the house he’s building for Utibe, the Akwa Ibom boy whose ‘IF’ video recently caught his attention. Here’s what the singer wrote, as he shared photos of the new building he’s building for …

The post Davido shows off house he’s building for Utibe, the Akwa Ibom boy whose “IF” video caught the act’s attention ﻿ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

