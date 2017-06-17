Day of African child: UNICEF to put 1million girls in school – Guardian (blog)
Guardian (blog)
Day of African child: UNICEF to put 1million girls in school
The initiative, in partnership with Federal Ministry of Education and the State's Universal Basic Education Boards, seeks to empower girls with information and knowledge to help build their capacity to stand up for themselves. AFP PHOTO / STEFAN HEUNIS.
