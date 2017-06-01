DBN plans 20000 credit facilities to SMEs in first year

Vanguard

DEVELOPMENT Bank of Nigeria (DBN) plans to give out up to 20,000 new loans to small businesses within its first year of operation as part of efforts to help unlock credit to the economy. Small scale enterprises make up 60 percent of Nigeria's economy.

