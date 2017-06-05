Death of Osotimehin shocks United Nations
The United Nations has expressed their shock over the sudden death of Babatunde Osotimehin, the Executive Director of the UN Population Fund (UNFPA). The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, in a statement, described Mr. Osotimehin as a colleague and a friend. Mr. Guterres expressed condolences to the family of the deceased, the staff of UNFPA and …
The post Death of Osotimehin shocks United Nations appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!