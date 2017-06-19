Death toll in London tower block fire rises to 79: police

Police said on Monday that the death toll in the fire that ravaged a London tower block on June 14, has risen to 79. Fire broke out in the 24-storey Grenfell Tower, a social housing block in west London, in the early hours of June 14 and spread with terrifying speed, tearing through the building with residents trapped inside. Emergency services have been widely praised for their handling of the disaster, the government has been criticized for a slow and inadequate response, with Prime Minister Theresa May facing public anger for failing to meet residents during her first visit to the site.

