Hugh Jackman reveals the calming secret to his 21-year marriage – Today.com
|
Today.com
|
Hugh Jackman reveals the calming secret to his 21-year marriage
Today.com
Hugh Jackman has just revealed the secret behind his 21-year-marriage to wife Deborra-Lee Furness. “Meditation,” he insisted to People magazine. An extraordinary day with the most amazing woman. @deborralee #TOKYO. A post shared by Hugh Jackman …
Deborra-Lee Furness returns to TV after five-year break from acting
Hugh Jackman Reveals The Surprising Secret Behind His Long And Loving Marriage
Hugh Jackman reveals the secret of his successful relationship
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!