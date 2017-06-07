Military Plane Goes Missing in Myanmar With 120 Aboard – NBCNews.com
NBCNews.com
Military Plane Goes Missing in Myanmar With 120 Aboard
YANGON — Ships and planes were scouring the coast of southern Myanmar on Wednesday after a military aircraft vanished over the Andaman Sea with 120 soldiers, family members and crew on board, the army and civil aviation officials said.
