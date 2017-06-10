Decent work, solution to world peace, Labour tells international community

By Victor Ahiuma-Young, reporting from Geneva, Switzerland

ORGANISED Labour in Nigeria, yesterday, at the ongoing 106th session of the International Labour Conference, ILC, taking place in Geneva, Switzerland, warned the International community community that provision of decent work was the only solution to world peace.

Addressing the General Assembly of the ILC, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba, who was also responding to the report of the Director-General of the International Labour Organization, ILO, Mr. Guy Ryder, accepted the report that economic and development plans could only make meaning if there was decent work and respect for the principles of tripartism and collective bargaining.

According to him, decent work was a solution to global peace, insisting that there could not be sustainable development without respect for human dignity, saying: “Similarly, we share the view that social justice through decent work is a panacea to global peace, as there cannot be sustainable development without respect for human dignity.

Mr. President, we are particularly pleased that the ILO has effectively realised that peace is essential to the pursuit of decent work, dignity and well-being. It is for this reason we commend the ILO for initiating the review of Recommendation 71 to use Employment and Decent Work to accelerate peace and resilience.”

