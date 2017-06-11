SA still determined to continue with ICC withdrawal – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
SA still determined to continue with ICC withdrawal
Citizen
International relations minister says the decision stands and government will affect it through due process. International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has reiterated South Africa's plan to withdraw its membership from the International …
ANC still seeks withdrawal from ICC
ANC government still wants an ICC-free future for South Africa
ANC continues with its efforts to withdraw SA from ICC
