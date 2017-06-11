Pages Navigation Menu

SA still determined to continue with ICC withdrawal – Citizen

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Africa


Citizen

SA still determined to continue with ICC withdrawal
Citizen
International relations minister says the decision stands and government will affect it through due process. International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has reiterated South Africa's plan to withdraw its membership from the International
ANC still seeks withdrawal from ICCEyewitness News
ANC government still wants an ICC-free future for South AfricaDaily Maverick
ANC continues with its efforts to withdraw SA from ICCSouth African Broadcasting Corporation
AllAfrica.com
