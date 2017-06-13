Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dino Melaye : Senator calls for state of emergency to be declared in Kogi – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in World | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Dino Melaye : Senator calls for state of emergency to be declared in Kogi
Pulse Nigeria
The call at Senate plenary on Tuesday was at the backdrop of two alleged assassination attempts on Melaye's life. Published: 56 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Dino Melaye play. Dino Melaye. (The Transverse) …
Dino Melaye wants state of emergency in KogiPremium Times
Declare state of emergency in Kogi state now, Dino Melaye tells SenateNAIJ.COM
How Gunmen Attacked Me In Lokoja – Dino MelayeCHANNELS TELEVISION
Daily Post Nigeria –TVC News –Nigerian Bulletin
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.