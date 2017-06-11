Declare state of emergency on insecurity, Deputy Whip urges FG

Rep. Pally Iriase, Deputy Whip, House of Representatives, has called on the Federal Government to declare state of emergency on insecurity as killings, kidnappings and raping continue unabated across the county. Iriase made the call on Sunday in Abuja while speaking with newsmen.

