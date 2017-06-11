Pages Navigation Menu

Declare state of emergency on insecurity, Deputy Whip urges FG

Posted on Jun 11, 2017

Rep. Pally Iriase, Deputy Whip, House of Representatives, has called on the Federal Government to declare state of emergency on insecurity as killings, kidnappings and raping continue unabated across the county. Iriase made the call on Sunday in Abuja while speaking with newsmen.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

