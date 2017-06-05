Defence approach gave us CBL trophy – Owinje – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Defence approach gave us CBL trophy – Owinje
Daily Trust
Lagos City Stars, winners of the Continental Basketball League (CBL), have said that the defensive system they adopted gave them trophy, especially going by their approach to their last two games. City Stars defeated Abidjan Raiders 73-59 Sunday night …
