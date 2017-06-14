Pages Navigation Menu

Defence headquarters set to punish officers responsible for the clash between the Navy and Police

The Military  Defence Headquaters, Abuja, set up a committee on Tuesday to investigate the clash between officials of the navy and police  in Calabar, Cross River State, with the aim of sanctioning the culprits. The DHQ Director of Information, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, said the mandate of the committee included recommending the sanctions to be …

