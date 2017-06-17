Pages Navigation Menu

Defense In Kim Jong Nam Murder Trial Focuses On VX 'Murder Weapon'

A lawyer for one of two women accused of killing the estranged half-brother of North Korea’s leader said yesterday he was seeking the help of foreign experts to assess the evidence related to the alleged murder weapon – VX nerve agent.
Indonesian Siti Aishah, 25, and Doan Thi Huong, 28, from Vietnam, have been charged with murdering Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur airport on Feb. 13 by smearing his face with VX, a chemical the United Nations describes as a weapon of mass destruction.
They face the death penalty if convicted.
Malaysian prosecutors have handed defense lawyers 44 documents including toxicology, autopsy, arrest reports, the suspects’ statements and photographs, the lawyers told a hearing on Friday.
Gooi Soong Seng, Aishah’s lawyer, said some of the documents would be sent to experts in Denmark and other countries to get assessments on the alleged use of VX agent.”In the post-mortem … they have confirmed that the cause of death was by VX. So we will be looking thoroughly at the VX aspect,” Gooi told reporters.

