Defoe Confirms Bournemouth Switch

Sunderland and England striker, Jermain Defoe has confirmed he will be returning to Bournemouth on the summer.

Sunderland were relegated from the Premier League this season, despite exploits from Defoe, who scored 15 goals.

A clause in the striker’s contract gives him the freedom to interact with other clubs should Sunderland relegate, which is what happened.

He told BBC Radio Five Live: “It’s out there, a lot of people obviously knew, I did a medical and said when this is finished and I’ve had a break, come July everyone will know anyway.

“Two and a bit years at Sunderland, I enjoyed my time there, it’s not nice when you get relegated, I don’t think its fair on the Sunderland fans to come out so soon after they’ve been relegated and say ‘yeah, I’m signing for someone else’.

“It’s too soon to put it out there. At the right time, I would like to say ‘this is the club I’ll be playing for’.”

The post Defoe Confirms Bournemouth Switch appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

