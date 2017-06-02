Defoe dumps Sunderland for Bournemouth

ERMAIN DEFOE will complete his move to Bournemouth from Sunderland by the end of this week and earn a basic salary of £65,000 per week. Terms have been agreed on a three-year deal that could see the 34-year-old earn a staggering £20m including bonuses and it is understood an announcement will be made imminently. The […]

