Neymar, Dele Alli ranked most valuable footballers in the world – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Sports


Neymar, Dele Alli ranked most valuable footballers in the world
A new in-depth study by the CIES Football Observatory study has placed Barcelona's Neymar as the most valuable footballer ahead of club team-mate Lionel Messi. Ironically Messi is ranked fourth on the list behind the likes of Dele Alli and Harry Kane
Dele Alli is more valuable than Lionel Messi as top 20 most expensive players in the world revealedThe Independent
Neymar tops the list as the world's most valuable player with Barcelona star worth estimated £185millionDaily Mail
The true value of the world's best players revealed as Tottenham and Man City dominate listMetro
ESPN FC –Telegraph.co.uk –SkySports –Eurosport.co.uk
all 17 news articles »

