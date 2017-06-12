Neymar, Dele Alli ranked most valuable footballers in the world – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Neymar, Dele Alli ranked most valuable footballers in the world
NAIJ.COM
A new in-depth study by the CIES Football Observatory study has placed Barcelona's Neymar as the most valuable footballer ahead of club team-mate Lionel Messi. Ironically Messi is ranked fourth on the list behind the likes of Dele Alli and Harry Kane …
Dele Alli is more valuable than Lionel Messi as top 20 most expensive players in the world revealed
Neymar tops the list as the world's most valuable player with Barcelona star worth estimated £185million
The true value of the world's best players revealed as Tottenham and Man City dominate list
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!