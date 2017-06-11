Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Deliver your 170 promises – Amissah-Arthur tells NPP – Starr 103.5 FM

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Starr 103.5 FM

Deliver your 170 promises – Amissah-Arthur tells NPP
Starr 103.5 FM
Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party must deliver his 170 promises now for Ghanaians to benefit, the former Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has stated. “I have been told that they have made 170 promises. They have to …
NPP must fulfill all “170 promises” – Amissah ArthurCitifmonline

all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.