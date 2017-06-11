Deliver your 170 promises – Amissah-Arthur tells NPP – Starr 103.5 FM
|
Starr 103.5 FM
|
Deliver your 170 promises – Amissah-Arthur tells NPP
Starr 103.5 FM
Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party must deliver his 170 promises now for Ghanaians to benefit, the former Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has stated. “I have been told that they have made 170 promises. They have to …
NPP must fulfill all “170 promises” – Amissah Arthur
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!