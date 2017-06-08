Delta Assembly passes 18 bills in 12 months – Speaker

The 6th Assembly of the Delta House of Assembly says out of the 34 bills received in the last 12 months, it passed 18.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori announced this while briefing newsmen on the activities of the assembly as it marks its second anniversary on Thursday in Asaba.

Oborevwori said that out of the 18 bills passed by the assembly, 12 of them had received assent by Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, while the remaining six were waiting for his assent.

He said that some of the bills, which had been assented to by the governor included the Delta State Economic Planning Council Amendment Law, 2015 and the Delta State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy Law.

Oborevwori said that the Delta State Anti-kidnapping and Hostage bill was also passed into law.

He said that bills awaiting the governor’s assent included the Delta state agency for control of HIV/AIDS Bill, 2016 and the Delta State Bureau for Lands Instrument Preparation Charges Bill.

Oborevwori assured the governor that the assembly would continue to maintain a cordial working relationship with the executive arm of government.

He further assured the people of the state of the assembly’s readiness to improve on its performance as it commenced the third legislative year.

Oborevwori said that the remaining 16 bills, which had not been passed by the house, were at various committee stages.

The speaker assured people of the state that the assembly would continue to do that which was expected of them as lawmakers.

“We are aware that the people of the state are looking forward to the delivery of more dividends of democracy and it is in our place to make it happen.

“Despite the harsh economic situation which has affected service delivery, the assembly remains committed to providing effective representation to our constituencies,’’ he said.

Oborevwori said that in the next parliamentary year, the house would ensure that it retained its focus and engage in deliberations and matters that would improve the fortune of the state.