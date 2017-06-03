Delta begins electronic attendance register for LG workers

Jethro Ibileke/Asaba As part of the ongoing staff verification exercise in Local Government Councils and Local Government Education Authorities across Delta state, the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) have announced the commencement of the implementation of the Electronic Attendance Register for Staff of Local Government Councils and Local Government Education Authorities across the State. This was announced in a statement jointly signed by the Delta State Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Constantine Ikpokpo and the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mr. Sunny Ogwu.

