Delta govt assures flood victims of assistance

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Mr Ernest Ogwezzy, has assured last week’s flood victims in Okpanam and Asaba metropolis in the state capital, of government’s intervention, urging them to seek safer grounds.

It will be recalled that property, including cars, worth millions of naira, were destroyed by flood following a heavy rainfall which lasted for sevaral hours last week Wednesday.

Ogwezzy, who gave the assurance when he led other top government officials to commiserate with victims of the flood disaster, on their losses, said that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was aware of their predicament.

Saying that the state was working towards ameliorating their sufferings, he warned Deltans against erecting structures on waterways, adding that their safety was paramount to the state government.

The commissioner said that Governor Okowa was committed to safeguarding the lives and property of every Deltan, stressing that the state government was committed to creating a conducive and dynamic society to enhance economic growth.

Some of the victims who spoke, blamed the situation on the blocking of water channels by construction companies handling road projects in the area.

The post Delta govt assures flood victims of assistance appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

