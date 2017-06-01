Delta govt assures on betterment of all citizens

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Mr Ernest Ogwezzy, has assured that the state government will continue to work for the betterment of the people of the state.

Ogwezzy, who gave the assurance when he visited lightening and fire disaster victims in Igbodo, Ika North East Local Government Area of the state, said that Dr Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration was committed to the welfare of the people.

Saying that the state government was keen on building a society that will be environmentally conscious in a bid to curtail disasters caused by man as well as reduce the effect of natural disasters, he said that government will continue to pay priority attention to lives and property of Deltans.

One of the victims, Mrs Theresa Iwediunor, expressed shock at the visit, saying she never knew that the state government was concerned about the ordinary man.

She narrated how the lightning struck her building, destroying some electrical fittings, the ceiling boards as well as some parts of the building, killing four of her livestock.

Another victim of fire disaster, Mr Felix Matthew, whose rented apartment was razed down by fire, could not ascertain the cause of the inferno, but thanked the state government for the assistance.

