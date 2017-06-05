Delta NUJ elects Ikeogwu as Chairman

…Vanguard’s Akuopha emerges Fin Sec

…as Okowa hails Ikeogwu

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—NIGERIA Union of Journalists, NUJ, Delta State Council, has elected Michael Ikeogwu as its Chairman. Ikeogwu polled 156 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Fidelis Egugbo, who got 130 votes.

Also elected were Patrick Ochei, Vice Chairman; Churchill Oyowe, Secretary; Celestine Afokobah, Assistant Secretary; Joy Mordi, Treasurer; Ochuko Akuopha of Vanguard Newspapers, Financial Secretary and Salvation Ogono, Auditor.

Speaking after his election, lkeogwu, who is the Uvwie Bureau Chief of The Pointer Newspaper said the welfare, empowerment and unity of journalists across the state were his priority.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated Ikeogwu on his emergence as Chairman of the NUJ, Delta State Council.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, said that Ikeogwu won a keenly contested election as all contestants campaigned vigorously to earn the trust and support of their colleagues.

Saying that Ikeogwu, no doubt enjoys the confidence of his colleagues who overwhelmingly elected him to lead them despite several postponements of the election, he congratulates Fidelis Egugbo and all others “who fought gallantly for various positions. You may have lost today, but be rest assured that you have enriched the democratic process of the NUJ.”

The post Delta NUJ elects Ikeogwu as Chairman appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

