Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Delta Speaker advises Urhobo youths to key into SMART scheme

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, DTHA, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has advised Urhobo youths to key into the SMART Agenda of Delta State, just as he described the government of  Governor Ifeanyi Okowa  as youth-friendly.

He made this statement when youths of Delta Central Senatorial district paid him a solidarity visit over his emergence as the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly,in Asaba..

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The Speaker expressed happiness for the show of love from the youths of his senatorial district and urged them to key into the state government’s  SMART scheme.

Comrade Believe German, who led  the youths under the auspices of Core Delta Central Youths, thanked the assembly members for electing Oborevwori as the DTHA Speaker and to pledge their support for his leadership.

The post Delta Speaker advises Urhobo youths to key into SMART scheme appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.