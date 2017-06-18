Delta’ll Soon Regain Her Number One Oil Producing State Status, Okowa Vows – THISDAY Newspapers
THISDAY Newspapers
Delta'll Soon Regain Her Number One Oil Producing State Status, Okowa Vows
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State weekend promised that the State would reclaim her number one position as major oil producer in the country next year. He however said this can only be possible if the youths continue to maintain the existing peace …
