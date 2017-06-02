Dencia shares Word of Advice to American Immigrants

Cameroonian singer and fashion designer, Dencia today took to her Instagram page to advice immigrants who are having a hard time settling in the United States. She wrote: As an immigrant,I appreciate more than the average American.My life story is a continuation of the Great American Dream. If I have the opportunity to speak to […]

The post Dencia shares Word of Advice to American Immigrants appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

