Lynched Soldier : Seven alleged killers of Major Mahama discharged – Pulse.com.gh

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Lynched Soldier : Seven alleged killers of Major Mahama discharged
A High Court at Cape Coast in the Central region has discharged seven persons who were arrested for their alleged complicity in the murder of the late Major Maxwell Mahama. They have been arraigned to be tried in Accra. This is to allow the CID to …
Denkyira-Obuasi Spiritually Confiscated; Rituals Needed To Cleanse Town – Islamic ClericPeace FM Online
In defence of Denkyira-ObuasiPrimenewsghana
Mahama 'killers' discharged; suspects moved to AccraStarr 103.5 FM
