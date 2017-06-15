Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Denrele Edun reveals why his plans for marriage with ex, Yvonne failed

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Eccentric media personality, Denrele Edun, has revealed the circumstances that led to why he abandoned his marriage plans with his ex, Yvonne. He explained that he jettisoned his plans to get married when demands were made of him to change from his weird ways. He argued that his weird ways was what was getting him …

The post Denrele Edun reveals why his plans for marriage with ex, Yvonne failed appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.