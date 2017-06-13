Dentacoin: The First Blockchain Concept for the Global Dental Industry With an Exclusive Hard-Capped Presale

Dentacoin (DCN) is a new Ethereum-based token, customized for the Global Dental Industry. Dentacoin is already implemented by first Partner Dental Clinics as a means of payment and as a part of their Patient Loyalty Programs. The initial experiences gathered foresee a highly promising future.

The Concept

The pilot project of Dentacoin is the first Blockchain-based platform for trusted dental treatment reviews. Through creating and implementing it, Dentacoin will allow patients to raise their voice. Simultaneously, dentists will have access to up-to-date, extremely valuable market research data and qualified patient feedback – the most powerful tool to improve service quality and to establish a loyal patient base. Through a self-executing Smart Contract, the Dentacoin review platform will assure optimal autonomy, trust, speed and safety. No manipulations are possible.

What makes it different?

Dentacoin Review Platform aims at being the most functional review and market research system ever, due to the transparent, incentive-based and censorship resistant nature of our blockchain based solution. Through a self-executing Ethereum Smart Contract, the Dentacoin review platform will assure optimal autonomy, trust, speed and safety. No review manipulations are possible.

Supporting Tools

Dentacoin’s one-of-a-kind feedback platform will be supported by various other value-creating solutions devoted to the same purpose – to improve dental care quality worldwide. These include: a dental insurance model, a healthcare database, an aftercare mobile app, an educational website.

Distribution details

Dentacoin token is produced in a limited amount of 8 trillion Dentacoins (8 000 000 000 000 DCN). The distribution mechanism doesn’t allow for more Dentacoins to be produced ever, nor can more Dentacoins be mined.

Dentacoins can be owned by earning and buying.

Earning happens at our Partner Clinics, as part of their Loyalty Program. In the near future, when our supporting tools are developed, there will be more ways to earn Dentacoins.

On 1st of July we launch an Exclusive hard-capped Presale which allows early adopters to buy Dentacoins around 2.5 times cheaper for people who support from the very beginning our Mission to improve Dental Care quality worldwide by giving the power to the hands of the people.

