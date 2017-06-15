Pages Navigation Menu

Deportation: Seven Nigerian footballers stranded in Cairo – FG

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

FOLLOWING persistent deportation of Nigerians, Federal Government, FG, has warned youths against leaving the shores of the country in seeking unforeseen greener pastures abroad, saying seven Nigerian footballers are presently stranded in Cairo, Egypt. Meantime, the FG in collaboration with Lagos State Government has concluded plans to host the maiden Diaspora Festival scheduled to hold […]

