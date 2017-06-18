Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Deposit Banks May Resume Dollar Loans As Naira Appreciates – 360Nobs.com

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


360Nobs.com

Deposit Banks May Resume Dollar Loans As Naira Appreciates
360Nobs.com
Following the palpable improvement in the value of the Naira, there are indications that the Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) will soon start to raise dollar-denominated loans, especially Eurobonds. It is understood that banks were now favourably disposed to …
As CBN plans to lift embargo, banks go for dollar loans, bondsRipples Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.