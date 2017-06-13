Deputy speaker’s aide died because of ‘delayed salary’ – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Deputy speaker's aide died because of 'delayed salary'
TheCable
Hassan Abiodun, an aide to Yusuf Lasun, deputy speaker of the house of representatives, died because he could not treat himself as a result of the delay in salary payment, Allen Chongo, his colleague, has said. The late Abiodun's colleagues on Tuesday …
N'Assembly Aides protest death of colleague, say management responsible
Death of Deputy Speaker's Aide Results in Protests at National Assembly over Unpaid Salaries
BREAKING: NASS Legislative Aides protest non-payment of salaries
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!