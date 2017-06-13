Pages Navigation Menu

Deputy speaker’s aide died because of ‘delayed salary’ – TheCable

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


TheCable

Deputy speaker's aide died because of 'delayed salary'
TheCable
Hassan Abiodun, an aide to Yusuf Lasun, deputy speaker of the house of representatives, died because he could not treat himself as a result of the delay in salary payment, Allen Chongo, his colleague, has said. The late Abiodun's colleagues on Tuesday …
N'Assembly Aides protest death of colleague, say management responsibleDaily Post Nigeria
Death of Deputy Speaker's Aide Results in Protests at National Assembly over Unpaid SalariesThe Olisa Blogazine
BREAKING: NASS Legislative Aides protest non-payment of salariesTVC News
Daily Trust
all 6 news articles »

