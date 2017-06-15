Derby County Reject £7.2million Huddersfield Offer For Tom Ince
Huddersfield have had a £7.2million bid for Tom Ince rejected by Derby. The newly-promoted club are expected to return with an improved offer for the former England U21 winger.
Tom Ince, 24, is one of the top attacking talents in the Championship and scored 15 times last season, with six assists.
Having begun his career with Liverpool, Ince enjoyed a successful spell with Blackpool, before moving on to Hull, and then joining Derby in the summer of 2015 after a successful loan stint.
As well as Ince, Huddersfield have been linked with midfielder Aaron Mooy, who may be set to sign from Manchester City after impressing while on loan last season.
The post Derby County Reject £7.2million Huddersfield Offer For Tom Ince appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!