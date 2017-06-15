Pages Navigation Menu

Derby County Reject £7.2million Huddersfield Offer For Tom Ince

Posted on Jun 15, 2017

Huddersfield have had a £7.2million bid for Tom Ince rejected by Derby. The newly-promoted club are expected to return with an improved offer for the former England U21 winger.

Tom Ince, 24, is one of the top attacking talents in the Championship and scored 15 times last season, with six assists.

Having begun his career with Liverpool, Ince enjoyed a successful spell with Blackpool, before moving on to Hull, and then joining Derby in the summer of 2015 after a successful loan stint.

As well as Ince, Huddersfield have been linked with midfielder Aaron Mooy, who may be set to sign from Manchester City after impressing while on loan last season.

