Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Deschamps not right man for the job- Cantona – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Deschamps not right man for the job- Cantona
Vanguard
Former France international Eric Cantona has come hard on coach of Les Bleus, Didier Deschamps saying he is not the right person to coach the national team due to his inability to find a formation where all his best players can shine at once. France's …
Cantona slams Deschamps: He is an accountant, not a visionarySBS – The World Game

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.