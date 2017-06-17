Deschamps not right man for the job- Cantona

Former France international Eric Cantona has come hard on coach of Les Bleus, Didier Deschamps saying he is not the right person to coach the national team due to his inability to find a formation where all his best players can shine at once.

The 1998 champions are in danger of missing out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia following their recent defeat at the hands of Sweden.

With France sitting second in Group A with 13 points from six games, level on points with leaders Sweden and three points clear of third-placed Netherlands, Cantona believes Zinedine Zidane should quickly take over as Deschamps is the one to blame for their precarious situation.

“The quantity of talent and potential France have is just insane,” Cantona told Eurosport.

“But why is all this talent not on the pitch when it really matters? It is mind-boggling.

“A great coach is being judged on his ability to find a tactical system where his best players can all express themselves at the same time.

“That will not happen when you are being coached by an accountant rather than a visionary.

“Zizou, Zizou, please return. Your country needs you.”

