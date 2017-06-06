Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cleanup of oil producing areas to cost $50 billion – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Cleanup of oil producing areas to cost $50 billion
Vanguard
There are strong indications that the cleanup of over 2,500 contaminated sites in Nigeria's oil producing areas would cost the federal government and other stakeholders over $50 billion. Ogoni land. A breakdown showed that it would cost $6 billion to
NDDC Vs stiff-necked debtorsGuardian (blog)
NDDC Set to Drive UN Sustainable Development GoalsTHISDAY Newspapers

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.