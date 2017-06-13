Pages Navigation Menu

DHQ constitutes panel to probe Navy, police clash – Vanguard

Vanguard

DHQ constitutes panel to probe Navy, police clash
Vanguard
ABUJA – THE Defence Headquarters, Tuesday,set up a high profile committee to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the recent clash between personnel of the Nigerian Navy and Police in Calabar, Cross River State. The setting up of the panel to …
The Police/Navy clash in CalabarNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
DHQ to investigate Calabar navy, police clashDaily Trust
Nigerian Military to probe Police/Navy clash in CalabarTV360

