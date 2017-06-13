DHQ constitutes panel to probe Navy, police clash – Vanguard
Vanguard
DHQ constitutes panel to probe Navy, police clash
ABUJA – THE Defence Headquarters, Tuesday,set up a high profile committee to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the recent clash between personnel of the Nigerian Navy and Police in Calabar, Cross River State. The setting up of the panel to …
