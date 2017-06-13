DHQ constitutes panel to probe Navy, police clash

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE Defence Headquarters, Tuesday,set up a high profile committee to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the recent clash between personnel of the Nigerian Navy and Police in Calabar, Cross River State.

The setting up of the panel to probe the May 30 incident, came two weeks after the unfortunate incident that led to loss of lives and destruction of property in the Cross River State capital.

The committee, according to a statement released to the media by the Director, Defence Information, Major General John Enenche, comprised senior officers from the Nigerian Army, Navy, Airforce and Police.

The committee, according to the statement “is mandated to recommend appropriate sanction or sanctions to anyone or group of people that are found culpable in the avoidable incident.”

The setting up of the committee, the statement explained, “is aimed at checkmating and subsequently eliminating such incidents in the future, in order to enhance the relationship between the military and other Security and Response Agencies in Nigeria.”

“The Defence Headquarters hereby appeal to members of all Security and Response Agencies to embrace espirit de corps in the course of carrying out their duties and have mutual respect and understanding for each other”, the statement added.

Recall that ten persons allegedly died in the clash of authority between the two security agencies on the fateful day.

Both the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete-Ibas and the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, have since visited the spot to assess the development

