Diamata Joins Wolfsburg For €

Young Belgium sensation Landry Diamata has joined Wolfsburg from Oostende for a fee of €10 million.

The 19-year-old attacker has signed a five-year contract with the bundesliga club.

“Dimata is a young, versatile frontman, whose potential to develop is something we have been paying great attention to for quite some time,” sporting director Olaf Rebbe stated.

“We are delighted to have now secured his services.

“Landry is characterised by his extreme pace and boundless determination. He will certainly develop further still with us.”

“I am very thankful to VfL for giving me the opportunity to play in the Bundesliga,” he added.

“I intend to repay that fate with performances.

“The move from Belgian to German football is a big one for me. In Wolfsburg I will be playing together with many top players, from whom I can learn a great deal.

“It is a huge challenge and one which I am thoroughly looking forward to.”

