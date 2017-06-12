Diamond Platnumz accuses baby mama of cheating… see her reactions

Diamond Platnumz and his baby mama, Zari Hassan are washing their dirty linen in public. The Tanzanian singer took to Instagram to accuse Zari of cheating on him as he shared a photo of Zari with another mystery man seemingly enjoying themselves in a pool and said; Zari then replied saying… Meanwhile, Diamond had previously …

The post Diamond Platnumz accuses baby mama of cheating… see her reactions appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

