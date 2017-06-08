Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Diamond Platnumz’s baby mama, Zari Hassan gets mandate to manage billionaire ex-husband’s wealth

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Ugandan socialite and wife of Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz, Zari Hassan, has been given the authority to manage the business empire of her deceased ex-husband, Ivan Semwanga, who died last month. The decision was reached after a lengthy meeting at Ivan’s home in Uganda on Saturday which was attended by Zari and the deceased’s family …

The post Diamond Platnumz’s baby mama, Zari Hassan gets mandate to manage billionaire ex-husband’s wealth appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.