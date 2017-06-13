Diana Ross' son Ross Naess marries Kimberly Ryan

Hamilton Spectator

Diana Ross' son Ross Naess tied the knot with long-time partner Kimberly Ryan on Saturday (06.10.17). The 'Ain't No Mountain Higher' hitmaker attended and sung at the 29-year-old hunk's ceremony and his younger sibling, Evan Ross, 28, also serenaded …



and more »