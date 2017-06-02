Diarrhea infects over 16,000, kills 265 in Sudan: Minister

Sudanese Health Minister Bahar Garada, on Friday said that diarrhea has killed 265 people and infected 16,121 others in 11 states of Sudan since August 2016. In a report to the Sudanese parliament, the minister warned against increase of diarrhea infections and deterioration of the health conditions, saying “we expect the worse with the rainy season.’’ According to the minister’s report, Sudan’s White Nile State registered the highest rate of infection with the disease that reached 4,512 cases, attributing that to the fact that the state is neighbouring South Sudan.

