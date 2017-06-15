Dickson moves to actualise $20bn Brass LNG project

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has moved to actualise the $20 billion Brass LNG project in the state, in line with his campaign promise to continuously attract investments to the state.

At an interaction with Dr. Jackson Gaius- Obaseki, Chairman, Board of Directors of Brass LNG project, in Lagos, Governor Dickson declared the total commitment of the government and people of Bayelsa State to bring the project to fruition in the shortest possible time.

The governor said that the government will do everything possible to ensure that the project stays on course.

As part of his commitment to the project, the governor said Bayelsa State Government had already allotted an office space to Brass LNG at the Investment Towers in Yenagoa to facilitate the sharing of investable information.

He said: “I am passionate about the Brass LNG project because it will boost the economy of Bayelsa State and the Niger Delta in general by creating jobs for over 18 thousand people at the peak of construction alone, for the project also has licenses for seaport, airport and Free Trade Zone.

“The provision of job opportunities will engender development in the region, reduce youth restiveness, crime and above all, build peace amongst communities.”

The multiplier effect of all of these is that, the Brass LNG project will complement our vision of taking Bayelsa State to the world and bringing the world to Bayelsa State.”

The governor promised to collaborate and partner the Federal Government to create the enabling environment and provide the needed political will for the successful take-off of the project within the shortest possible time.

