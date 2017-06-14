Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Diddy tops Forbes list of celebrity high earners, Beyonce is second – Times LIVE

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Diddy tops Forbes list of celebrity high earners, Beyonce is second
Times LIVE
Rapper turned businessman Diddy was the world's top-paid celebrity in the past year, edging out closest competitor Beyonce, Forbes said in its annual list Monday. Save & Share. Tweet · Share. Email · Print. Diddy earned $130 million in the past 12
Jackie Chan is highest-paid Asian celebrity on 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100 listAsiaOne
Jackie Chan is Asia's highest-earning celeb again, according to ForbesMalay Mail Online
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is Forbes' highest paid entertainerJamaica Gleaner
TheNewsGuru
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.