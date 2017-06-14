Diddy tops Forbes list of celebrity high earners, Beyonce is second – Times LIVE
Times LIVE
Diddy tops Forbes list of celebrity high earners, Beyonce is second
Times LIVE
Rapper turned businessman Diddy was the world's top-paid celebrity in the past year, edging out closest competitor Beyonce, Forbes said in its annual list Monday. Save & Share. Tweet · Share. Email · Print. Diddy earned $130 million in the past 12 …
