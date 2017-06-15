Diego Costa’s brother reveals Chelsea striker has received “lots of offers” – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Diego Costa's brother reveals Chelsea striker has received “lots of offers”
Daily Post Nigeria
Diego Costa has gotten “lots of offers” to leave Chelsea this summer, according to the striker's brother, Jair. Costa has been told by Blues boss Antonio Conte, that he can look for a new club. The 28-year-old has been linked with moves to Atletico …
