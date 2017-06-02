Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DIG warns policemen against illegal killings in the country

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

DEPUTY Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Foluso Adebanjo has warned police officers across the country to stop illegal killings of innocent citizens, saying nobody was allowed to kill any souls in the country. He said anybody who violates the laws of the land would be held accountable for his actions, as no law would cover such […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.