DIG warns policemen against illegal killings in the country

DEPUTY Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Foluso Adebanjo has warned police officers across the country to stop illegal killings of innocent citizens, saying nobody was allowed to kill any souls in the country. He said anybody who violates the laws of the land would be held accountable for his actions, as no law would cover such […]

